These five teams are ready for a rebound in 2009

The big issue is on defense, where the Packers were gashed on the ground and gave up nearly 24 points per game. Green Bay is switching to a 3-4 defense and has brought in Dom Capers, one of the best at coaching the scheme, to coordinate the transition. End Aaron Kampman is set to move to outside linebacker and be the primary edge rusher, but such a move isn't always smooth. The Packers have to add some outside linebackers and solidify their secondary, but most of the personnel is in place to make the change.