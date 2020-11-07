The Wrap - Week 9

Fact of the Week

Sunday night's 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the heaviest of Tom Brady's career (35-point margin). It also marked the first time Brady has thrown three interceptions in a game since a Week 3 clash with Buffalo in 2011. Two of the five worst losses of Brady's career have come against Drew Brees (he also lost 41-17 to the Chargers in Week 4 of 2005.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Craigo (@TheCraigo28) The Miami Dolphins will be an NFL superpower by… Week 12! No, seriously, it's going to take some time to put the pieces around Tua but I think something special can be built by head coach Brian Flores. And having the franchise quarterback is the most vital piece of the puzzle. As I watched Tua and Murray march up and down the field last night, I even allowed myself a moment to think, 'This might be a really cool Super Bowl in the future.'

From KB (@KB2688) The best NFL team to watch is… the Seattle Seahawks because I like offense. I would say teams like Seattle and Kansas City are so entertaining because they can score from anywhere on the field and using a multitude of weapons. But they also give up their fair share of points on the other side of the ball which means they are in entertaining games every weekend. That same thing can, of course, be said about Murray's Cardinals.

From Luke King (@coolhandluke25)…_ The best team in the NFC is… a complicated discussion. I still think it is the Seattle Seahawks and I see them as the team that can best stand up to one of the leading lights in the AFC. But I would have to now put New Orleans into the mix as they are on a nice winning streak and getting stronger and fitter by the day. Green Bay are there or thereabouts but I would give more of an edge to Seattle and the Saints. It's going to be tough to line up these Power Rankings this week.

From Phil McNamara (@PhilMcNamara) The best rookie in the NFL is…_ Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers. I would give serious consideration to Washington pass rusher Chase Young, but this is a quarterback-driven league and the performances of Herbert have transformed the Chargers, even if it doesn't quite show in the win column. He is strong-armed, talented and exciting to watch but as this column has already hinted today, there are many exciting youngsters now in the NFL. It's a young man's game.

Final Thought