The Wrap - Week 8

Fact of the Week

Russell Wilson had four more passing touchdowns on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks improved to 6-1 for the second time in team history — the first being their Super Bowl-winning 2013 season. Wilson has 26 passing touchdowns in 2020, the second-most by any player in his team's first seven games of a season in NFL history (Tom Brady had 27 passing touchdowns in the first seven games in 2007).

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Dean Faccini (@DeanFaccini) The quarterback who should be most worried is… Cam Newton in the short term because he is not getting much done as a passer and if this develops into a lost season, the Patriots are surely going to be tempted to see what they have – if anything – in Jarrett Stidham. In the longer term, I would worry about Garoppolo in San Francisco, as I mentioned earlier in this column; Darnold in New York and even Kirk Cousins with the Vikings and Mayfield with the Browns. Both of those last two guys still have something to prove. If not in 2020 and 2021, certainly by the time we head into the 2022 campaign.

From Chaz Albrecht (@CAlbrecht89) Most media outlets sleep on the Dolphins because…_ they have been bad for quite a while now and it can take time to convince people that a turnaround is imminent. Miami are now 4-3 and can make a run for the playoffs – they have some winnable games left on their schedule and they are incredibly well coached by Brian Flores. I think Tua growing on the job might actually end up being the undoing of a playoff run but we'll see on that front.

From Matthew Rider (@MattRider199) The Seahawks opponent in the NFC Championship Game will be… the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there is a long way to go and a lot of football to be played before we can be sure that either team makes it to the Super Bowl semi-final. What about the New Orleans Saints once they get their top two wide receivers back to fitness in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders? And which other teams are going to get hit by the injury bug. I will say this, the NFC seems a little more clear cut when it comes to predicting its elite and dangerous teams. The AFC playoffs are going to be fraught with danger and intrigue this January.

From Philip Hart (@philharttab) Jerry Jones shoud… accept that this season is effectively a write off given the level of key injuries and poor play in Dallas. But he should also use this second half of 2020 to seriously consider a future without Mike McCarthy. It's embarrassing for any owner to move on from a head coach after one season because it is an admission of getting it wrong in spectacular fashion. But to stick with a coach who has lost the team and who is not inspiring the players would only serve to compound the problem in Dallas. It might be time to start over.

Final Thought…

I want to end this column asking you all to spare a thought for Los Angeles Chargers fans this morning. It is not only the Atlanta Falcons who are capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory this season. The Chargers led 24-3 in Denver but lost 31-30 on the final play of the game – a Drew Lock touchdown pass to K.J. Hamler followed by a Brandon McManus extra point. Since Justin Herbert took over at QB, the Chargers have lost 23-20, 21-16, 38-31, 30-27, then they beat Jacksonville before losing by a point on Sunday. They have twice blown 17-point leads and also an 11-point advantage and now 21. Head coach Anthony Lynn is surely going to be sitting on a hot seat soon. Here are a few comments from a Chargers fan friend of mine this morning to sum up the pain being felt right now. His name has been left off these quotes to avoid the public ridicule

"I was thinking, 'How will we lose this one?'

"We can't lose this many close games. Teams know we will get edgy if winning. The Seahawks have a way of winning tight games."

"It's annoying because if we got into the playoffs, we could upset some teams. But not sure we could do that for four games. We have a good one in Justin Herbert, at least."