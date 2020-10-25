The Wrap - Week 7

Fact of the Week

Week 7 saw the Cardinals defeat Seattle, Buffalo beat the New York Jets and Philadelphia overcome the New York Giants. All overcame deficits of 10 points or more to win. With one game remaining in Week 7, there have been 22 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win this season – the most in NFL history to this point of the season.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Chris Foley (@HTStMonicas) Bill Belichick needs to…_ trade for either Julio Jones or Michael Thomas if he wants to save this season. Both seem unlikely to head to Foxboro so I would say his next-best move would be to see what he has in Stidham at QB the rest of the way. We've seen enough of Cam. Moving forward, New England need to draft some difference-makers in the passing game and create more of a pass rush. That cannot happen until the offseason, of course, so for now it is about making the best of a bad situation and laying down plans for the future. But the cupboard looks pretty bare right now.

From Bryan Friel (@coveygunner) The temperature on Mike McCarthy's seat is… warming with each passing week. It may only be his first year in Dallas, but McCarthy is on a hot seat, for sure. Watching Sunday's pitiful effort against Washington, the head coach has lost his team and they are not fighting hard for him or each other. Team owner Jerry Jones is 78 years old and running out of patience after a quarter of a century out of the Super Bowl mix. I don't think he would hesitate to make a move at the end of the year if this mess continues. When players quit on their coaches, there is rarely a good way back.

From Ryan Isherwood (@RyanIsherwood10) The team under .500 with the best chance of making the playoffs is… the Philadelphia Eagles at 2-4-1. That's a bit of an easy answer because the winner of the NFC East this season is very likely to have a losing record. It's amazing to me that no team has more than two wins in the East and the 1-6 New York Giants are in the midst of a playoff race. But outside of the NFC Least, I wonder if the Los Angeles Chargers can get hot? They are 2-4 and have a bunch of playmaking receivers around strong-armed rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. And let's not forget that they had lost four one-score games in a row before beating Jacksonville. So they are close every week. And although I think they are poor and about to slide into obscurity, the presence of Bill Belichick makes me nervous when thinking of completely abandoning the Pats.

Final Thought…