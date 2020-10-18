The Wrap - Week 6

The 2014 and 2015 seasons – which saw the Titans win a combined five games – seem a million miles from what we are seeing in Nashville this season.

The Titans are loaded with star power and they are explosive. That is not a description that would have been levelled at this team towards the end of Jeff Fisher's reign as head coach or under the leadership of Mike Munchak, Ken Whisenhunt or Mike Mularkey over the past decade or so.

But this Tennessee team – which has started 5-0 for just the second time in franchise history – can score from anywhere on the field and they have that ingredient needed to be a good champion in any sport. They are very hard to beat and they can dig deep and pull out a result when things appear to be sliding away from them.

The Titans had to dig very deep to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Tennessee were in control midway through the third period before a field goal block turned the tide. In a back-and-forth second half, Houston moved into a 36-29 lead with 1.50 remaining as the excellent Deshaun Watson threw a short touchdown strike to Brandin Cooks.

That led to an interesting yet ill-advised gamble from Texans' interim head coach Romeo Crennel. Kick the extra point and you're up by eight, leaving Tennessee needing a touchdown and a two-pointer to tie. Go for two and make it and it is very likely game over with a nine-point lead. Crennel rolled the dice and failed, leaving just enough time and room for Ryan Tannehill to work some magic.

Tannehill took over as Tennessee's starter around this time last year and he has enjoyed a career resurgence in Nashville. He doesn't look much like the quarterback I saw in Miami.

Tannehill is the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL dating back to the start of last season, ahead of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and all the others with a mark of 116.0. But the numbers only tell a small part of the story with Tannehill. His confidence and poise is off the charts.

With the game on the line, Tannehill had completed a pass in the middle of the field to the Houston seven-yard line. Out of time outs and the seconds were ticking down… 15, 14, 13… TV analyst and former NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon was suggesting he spike the ball to stop the clock but the Titans quarterback already had another play up his sleeve and lofted a beautiful pass to A.J. Brown, who made a toe-tapping catch in the endzone with four seconds left to send the game to overtime.

It's not that Tannehill was terrible in Miami. He was much like the Titans of old – he was just average. I'm not sure he could have delivered that kind of victory in the clutch for the Dolphins.

And the victory came in overtime thanks to another behemoth on this Titans team – running back Derrick Henry. A good indication of what was to come for Houston was the reaction of their quarterback when Watson lost the coin toss at midfield. He was frustrated and not afraid to let that be known to the world. It was like he knew he might not see the football again and that proved to be the case (that is not a rule I like in overtime but let's save that for another time).

Henry got the Titans into scoring range with a 52-yard catch and run (not his biggest play of the day but more on that in a moment) and finished the job by taking a direct snap at Houston's 10-yard line and rumbling towards the goal-line. He was met by two Texans defenders at the two-yard line, but who do you think won that particular battle? Henry and the defenders ended up in a pile on the floor more than a yard into Houston's endzone. Game over!

Henry is a beast of a back, as has been well documented in recent years. He is basically a running back in a defensive end's body. But what makes him so scary is the ability to rip off a big play like he did in overtime and earlier in this contest when he scored on a 94-yard run.

On that play, the 6-foot-3/247-pound rusher simply raced away from defensive backs to reach the endzone untouched. How the heck are defenders supposed to deal with this guy? I can understand defensive backs getting thrown around by the bigger player, but if they're going to lose foot races with Henry as well, there is little hope.

Henry rushed for 212 yards and two scores on the day, while adding 52 through the air. Tannehill threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns as the Titans became the first team in NFL history to have a 200-yard rusher and a 350-yard passer in the same game.