The Wrap - Week 5

The Fast Five…

I had mixed emotions when I saw Alex Smith run onto the field for Washington on Sunday night. I knew how much it meant to him personally to come back from all those operations on a broken leg that very nearly cost him his life. But I also saw the nerves on the face of his wife, Elizabeth, who was sitting in the stands with their children. I don't know if I can ever watch Smith play again without wincing every time he gets hit. And get hit he did, as he was sacked six times in just over one half – four times by Aaron Donald. That aside, this is one of the greatest comebacks in the history of all sports. Incredible stuff. Matt Rhule earned a reputation for turning struggling programmes around in college and it looks like he is on a similar course with the Carolina Panthers, who have now won three in a row after an 0-2 start. And all three of those victories have come without injured superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. Mike Davis continues to serve as a wonderful deputy as he racked up 149 yards from scrimmage and scored one touchdown in Carolina's 23-16 win at Atlanta. The Panthers are feisty. The signing of Andy Dalton looks like being a shrewd move for the Dallas Cowboys. Following the horrendous injury suffered by Dak Prescott, the Cowboys were on the emotional ropes in a game they had to win against the Giants. Dalton stepped into very difficult circumstances and went nine of 11 for 111 yards while setting up Greg Zeurlein's game-winning 34-yard field goal as time ran out. Dalton was efficient but rarely exciting with the Bengals – but he rarely had weapons like this in Cincinnati. Like so many around the NFL, I am absolutely gutted for Dak. I've never met him, but I've heard a great many people say great things about him. And he is now living proof of why NFL players should chase every dollar they can, when they can. Dak has been chasing a long-term deal in Dallas and it never came about this summer. Instead, he played on a one-year franchise tag that paid him handsomely at $31.4 million. But he would, of course, have secured much more financial security with a long-term deal. He took on the injury risk playing under the tag for 2020 and now you have to wonder how he comes back and what kind of financial deal will be on the table when he does return. Another week in the NFL and another game in which Russell Wilson steps up big for the Seattle Seahawks, ignoring a man in his face on fourth and goal with just 15 seconds remaining. Wilson fired a strike to D.K. Metcalf to lead the Seahawks to 5-0 on the season with a 27-26 victory over Minnesota that looked very much to be shaping up as a loss in the first half. Wilson has many physical skills of note, but his greatest asset is a mental one… he simply never knows when he is beaten.

Fact of the Week

Romeo Crennel became the oldest man to serve as an NFL head coach in league history on Sunday as he led the Houston Texans to a 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at the age of 73 years and 115 days. The interim head coach broke a record previously held by legendary Hall of Famer George Halas, who last coached in 1967 at the age of 72 years and 318 days.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Joe Hirst (@joehirst97) Following the injury to Dak, the Cowboys with Andy Dalton will… boast enough offensive firepower to take a poor NFC East. But I think Dak's injury is a massive blow for the Cowboys and I cannot see Dallas being able to make a serious postseason run when they get there. How can they topple a team like Green Bay with that defense? But if Dalton can lead a genuine challenge, it will be one of the big stories of this crazy 2020 season.

From David Boyes (@guruhd1) The team that is trying the hardest to draft Trevor Lawrence is… the Atlanta Falcons. And it might not be as ridiculous as it first sounds for the Falcons to move on from Matt Ryan. They are in salary cap trouble and a total rebuild is surely coming with the head coach and general manager having been fired. Look for Julio Jones to get traded this month and also there is potential for Ryan not to be the starter in 2021. If you're starting again with a new power structure, having a new and young quarterback to lead the way makes sense.

From Freddy Harper-Davis (@FreddyHarperDav) The last undefeated team will be… the Green Bay Packers. I think it comes down to the two NFC unbeatens because they have truly elite quarterbacks who are in the form of their life in Aaron Rodgers, of Green Bay, and Seattle's Russell Wilson. The Packers are rolling at an average of 38 points per game and I think they could move to 10-0 with wins over Tampa Bay, Houston, Minnesota, San Francisco and Jacksonville before a testing divisional game against Chicago at the end of November. In that same time span, the Seahawks play the tricky Cardinals twice, as well as Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams. I like the AFC unbeatens, but I don't think they last until mid or late-November without suffering a defeat

From Steve White (@SteveWhiteBIBA) Derek Carr is… screaming at his critics to shut the hell up. He is also benefiting big time from the speed that has been added through first-round receiver Henry Ruggs. The rookie can blow the doors off a defense and that has opened up so much for Carr, who clearly has the arm talent to take full advantage. His pocket presence could be improved, but it's clear Carr is in position to put up some big numbers this season and to lead what is clearly an ever-improving Silver and Black team.

From Matthew P. Dingwall (@Dingwall88) Sam Darnold… wants an NFL do-over. This stuff in New York is no longer fun for him. If he is sticking around, the best thing for his career would be a change of coach and a complete rebuild. If not, I think he flounders for years to come and it is not easy for players to force trades, which would be his other option if the structure at the top doesn't change. If he could force his way out, I'm sure the Colts would be willing to have a conversation.

Final Thought…