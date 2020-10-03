The Wrap - Week 4

The Fast Five…

With the exception of his second pick six of the season and his fourth in his last six games, Tom Brady is growing more comfortable in Tampa. He threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns in leading Sunday's come-from-behind win over the LA Chargers and his efficiency has gone up week by week in 2020, as have the yardage totals for a Tampa team that is now 3-1.

No rookie deserves to enjoy the sweet taste of victory more than Justin Herbert, who was outstanding for much of the Chargers' game in Florida. The strong-armed and athletic quarterback threw for 290 yards and three scores but has now lost close ones to Kansas City, Carolina and Tampa Bay in consecutive weeks. He is a future star and the Chargers have a good one.

The Indianapolis Colts are a quiet 3-1 after Sunday's 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears and Frank Reich's men are the outliers of the NFL. While most are winning through explosive offense, the Colts are leaning heavily on one of the league's best defenses. Philip Rivers has his moments but, offensively, the Colts are relying too much on the boot of bespectacled kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Have the Bears made the right move going away from Mitchell Trubisky in favour of Nick Foles? Hard to say after one game, of course. But Foles was a non-factor on Sunday and quite a few of his 249 passing yards came on a final touchdown drive late in the game. Foles has a career passer rating of 88.1 as a starter and a mark of 105.6 when coming off the bench. Just saying.

Josh Allen continues to make magic for the undefeated Buffalo Bills and he was front and centre during Sunday's 30-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The numbers were decent (24 of 34 for 288 yards and two touchdowns) but they don't tell the whole story. Allen made some sensational throws and remains the talisman for the dangerous and explosive Bills.

Fact of the Week

Teams have reached the 30-point mark 51 times in games this season – the highest mark since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The average of 51.7 points per game is also the highest since 1970.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

- From Rhodri Jones (@Rhodrijones32) The head coach sitting on the hottest seat is… Adam Gase but he might stick around for a while because the New York Jets don't like to make in-season firings. But the Jets are devoid of talent and do not seem well led to me at all. Gase is running out of time and could be gone by mid-season. And let's see what happens to Dan Quinn's Atlanta Falcons in the next few weeks because his backside is warming.

- From Dan Howard (@danhowarduk) I found myself watching in disbelief when…_ Brandon Aiyuk hurdled a Philadelphia defender to score an incredible touchdown for his San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The athleticism of these guys still wows me after all these years covering the game. He even took off and landed on the same foot in order to stay in bounds easier as he tight-roped down the sideline. Sensational stuff.

- _From Thomas Watts (@ThomasW2385) The player who has impressed me the most this season is… _Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. Others such as Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have played extremely well, of course, but didn't we expect that seriously-high level of play from them? We certainly did with Wilson and Mahomes. I thought Allen would take strides in the right direction in 2020 but not the massive leap he has made to lead the Bills to 4-0. He has always had a cannon for an arm and playground-type ability to make things happen on the fly. But I have been stunned by his accuracy which has been on display time and again this season. That has taken his game to the next level.

- From Dan Partridge (@danutd7) The Buccaneers will be… more dangerous as this season progresses. As I mentioned before, Brady is getting into rhythm with his receivers and the offense is growing in potency, but it's more than that with this 3-1 team. They are making the kind of plays on defense that were simply not there a year ago. This is most definitely a playoff club.

- From Greg Marshall (@gmarshall02) The Bears struggling offense will improve when… team officials discover a long-buried time machine in the bowels of Soldier Field and go back a few years to state the words… "With the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select Patrick Mahomes… quarterback… Texas Tech."

Final Thought…