The Wrap - Week 2

Who's Hot…

Josh Allen… The early returns would suggest this is going to be a big 'make the leap' year for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The third-year passer is seeing more placed on his young shoulders than ever before and he is responding in historic fashion. Allen threw for 417 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in a 31-28 win over Miami. Allen became the first quarterback in Bills' history to top 400 passing yards and four scores in the same game. Impressive stuff when you consider the stuff of legend Hall of Famer Jim Kelly used to produce week in and week out on a team that went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. Allen also became the first Buffalo quarterback to produce back to back 300-yard-plus passing days since Drew Bledsoe in 2002. Allen is exciting to watch and continues to be helped out by the impressive receiving trio of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown, who combined for 17 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a lightning-delayed contest in South Florida.

Pittsburgh's defense… Ben Roethlisberger and his young wide receivers are attracting many of the headlines during the Steelers' 2-0 start to the 2020 campaign. And rightly so. But the driving force of the black and gold remains the same as last season. The defense is arguably the best in the entire NFL and sent another reminder to that effect during Sunday's 26-21 win over Denver, sacking Broncos' quarterbacks seven times and knocking Drew Lock to the sidelines for a few weeks. The explosive T.J. Watt led the way with two and a half sacks on Sunday and with Big Ben and his offensive buddies clicking, Pittsburgh look complete and ready to push Baltimore all the way in the AFC North.

Aaron Jones… It was yet another monster day from 'the other Aaron' at Lambeau Field on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers came from behind to record a comfortable 42-21 win over Detroit. Aaron Jones was spectacular as he gained 236 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns. Jones has been a scoring machine in Green Bay. He led the NFL with 19 regular season touchdowns in 2019 and already has four in two games this term. Including the playoffs, Jones has now scored 36 touchdowns in his last 32 NFL games dating back to the 2018 season. Aaron Rodgers is, of course, the face of this franchise in Green Bay, but Aaron Jones is the driving force of the offense and ready to become one of the league's brightest running back stars.

Who's Not…

Minnesota's offense… The Vikings came out as flat as a pancake against the Indianapolis Colts and struggled badly on the offensive side of the ball in a 28-11 defeat. Kirk Cousins knows the deal with NFL quarterbacks and will not be surprised to learn that he has to shoulder much of the blame. Cousins completed just 11 passes for 113 yards and was intercepted three times. His rating of 15.9 was the lowest of his career. But the blame can and should be spread around. Dalvin Cook did not get going for the second week in a row and Adam Thielen looks a shell of his former self with his long-time receiving partner Diggs now lighting it up in Buffalo. The Vikings need to control the ball on offense (they were 8-0 in 2019 when holding the ball for 30 minutes or more). But they had the ball for 18:44 in Week 1 and fared only slightly better with 21:35 in Week 2. This season is shaping up to be a long and frustrating one in Minneapolis.

The New York Jets… San Francisco limped into MetLife Stadium without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and key receiver Deebo Samuel. During the course of three rough and tough hours that might well have ruined San Francisco's season on Sunday night, the Niners saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas leave the game with injuries. And yet the Niners still hammered the Jets 31-13. There have been some bad editions in recent years, but this might be one of the worst Jets teams in living memory. Adam Gase is toast and Sam Darnold is getting zero help in what is a career-crossroads year.