The Wrap - Week 17

Who's Hot…

Tom Brady… With no sign of wear and tear on his 43-year-old arm, Tom Brady is leading his Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs in fine form. Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday in a 44-27 win at Atlanta. With the deep ball now back in his arsenal and Antonio Brown rounding into top form (he caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday), Tampa are going to be a tough out when they begin postseason play for the first time since the 2007. The Buccaneers have won four in a row to end the regular season, averaging 37 points per outing. The last time Tampa scored fewer than 24 points in a game was during a Week 9 loss to New Orleans in early November. We've always known the Bucs to be dangerous on their day. Consistency was their problem. If they have found that, why not them to go all the way from the NFC side of the draw?

Jonathan Taylor… Rookies so often hit a wall and run out of gas as their first season in the NFL grinds along. But the Indianapolis Colts rusher is picking up a head of steam at the right time of the year. Jonathan Taylor carried 30 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-14 win over Jacksonville that booked a playoff berth for the Colts. His 45-yard scoring run with 3:35 remaining was especially timely as Indy had seen their 20-0 lead turn into a nervous 20-14 scoreline. College football players often play 10 or 12 games per year, so they can hit that wall around the same time in the NFL. Not Taylor. Since Week 11, he has rushed for 741 yards – second only to Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans. Taylor has averaged 123.5 rushing yards per game and scored eight touchdowns. So much of the Colts' offense now goes through him and that is sure to remain the case for the remainder of this campaign and into 2021.

Derrick Henry… The weather has turned cold in many NFL cities, the playoffs are here and Henry remains an unstoppable beast of a running back – in these tumultuous times it is good to have something familiar and constant to rely upon. Henry was a massive factor on Sunday night as the Titans snatched the AFC South away from the Colts with a late and dramatic 41-38 win over Houston that was clinched with a late Ryan Tannehill bomb to A.J. Brown and Sam Sloman's 37-yard field goal that doinked in off the post as time expired. Henry deserved to be on the winning side on a night when he became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. Henry carried 34 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Most running backs would feel the effects of such a heavy workload. For Henry, it was just another day at the office and a nice warm up for a juicy playoff rematch with Baltimore – the team whose Super Bowl dreams he wrecked last January.

Who's Not…

Minnesota's Defense… The Vikings ended a disappointing campaign with a 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but it is clear there is much that needs to be fixed on the defensive side of the ball in the offseason. Mike Zimmer's job is safe but his area of expertise – the defense – has to become a strength once again in 2021. The offense has some genuine difference makers in place in running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. But the defense is flailing and struggling. Over the last seven games of the regular season – during which time the Vikings went 3-4 and fell out of the NFC playoff race – the defense gave up an average of 32.6 points per game. Only once this season did the Vikings hold an opponent under 20 points – a 19-13 win over Chicago in Week 10. I understand defensive standards have slipped a little bit in today's offense-heavy NFL, but that is nowhere near good enough, especially for a team with the defensive pedigree and reputation of the Vikings.

Carolina's passing attack… While it has not shown up in wins and losses this season, the Carolina Panthers have enjoyed some positive moments on the offensive side of the ball as they have battled on without injured running back Christian McCaffrey. And while he has not always been spectacular, 'Steady' Teddy Bridgewater has not been a disaster. He had only thrown nine interceptions heading into Sunday evening and what turned out to be a humiliating 33-7 loss to New Orleans. Bridgewater threw two picks and compiled a passer rating of 44.8 before being benched. P.J. Walker fared even worse in relief as he was picked off three times. As the Panthers head towards the offseason, I cannot help but wonder if Matt Rhule is happy with his quarterback situation or if he will make another move?