The Wrap - Week 15

And in the most Jets of Jets things, he has slipped from New York's grasp… for now. With two weeks of the regular season remaining, it is the Jacksonville Jaguars who have the best shot at Lawrence.

That is because the Jets delivered one of the upsets of this crazy 2020 season, travelling out west to record a 23-20 win over the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams. While the Jets have been frisky at times, especially recently, I have to admit to not seeing that one coming.

Social media blew up as the Jets took knees at the end of a victory that could shape the fortunes – or lack of them – for this franchise for the next 15 years and counting. It has been suggested by a great many – myself included – that the Jets cannot even do losing right.

We've heard it many times in the past… teams are giving up the ghost in order to get the top player coming out of college. Pick your catchy mantra… Tank For Tua… Tank For Trevor… Suck for Luck.

But every NFL coach and player I've ever spoken to tells me emphatically that there is no tanking. As my Sky Sports colleague Jeff Reinebold pointed out during our coverage on Sunday night, this game is too violent and takes too much investment from players and coaches to simply give up come the weekend.

I've been told time and again that fans tank, ownership might tank on occasions, but players and coaches never tank. That was reaffirmed by Super Bowl and Pro Bowl-winning defensive end Cliff Avril, who explained on Sunday evening that he was still playing hard and playing for his job when his Detroit Lions went 0-16 in 2008. Right to the very end.

So, we should give a little bit of credit to Gase and his men for their efforts on the field on Sunday night. They fought hard in seeing off the Rams and were deserved winners. The Jets were playing with their tails on fire and clearly a certain Mr Lawrence was the furthest things from their minds. The Jets played hard and they played to win.

But should they have done that?

In spite of everything I have just mentioned about how there is no tanking in the NFL, I'm wondering if there should be? With no relegation in the NFL, there would have been no harm in the Jets losing their final three games of the year.

If Lawrence is going to be the next John Elway or even Patrick Mahomes (okay, that may be a reach but let's see) then taking your lumps for three more weeks is going to be worth it in exchange for the potential for 15 or more successful seasons. Years that could very possibly result in Super Bowl challenges with Lawrence at the helm.

For the Jets to have tanked on the season, ownership would have needed to intervene. Gase is likely gone for 2021 so it makes no difference to him if Lawrence is the guy or not. He just wants to win on Sundays and might actually like to wreck the 'Tank for Trevor' plans. The same can certainly be said for incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold.

And I get the safety argument put forward by Jeff. But you can lose without placing an additional injury risk on your players. You just say publicly that you want to see young talent on the roster for evaluation purposes. And then you start rookie James Morgan at quarterback, Josh Adams at running back and unknowns at receiver in Jaleel Scott and Lawrence Cager.

You can pick a bunch of different players from the far reaches of the bottom of the Jets' depth chart, but you get my point.

Normally, I would argue that tanking does a disservice to the paying customer and it's not fair on fans who have parted with hard-earned money for a ticket to the games. But the Jets are playing behind closed doors in 2020, therefore negating that argument. They have the proverbial free swing on that front.

The Jets are now relying on Jacksonville to win one of their final two games against Chicago and Indianapolis. But if I'm Jags owner Shad Khan, I'm benching everybody with a pulse for the next fortnight and not making the same mistake as the Gang Green.