The Wrap - Week 13

The Fast Five…

I'm not sure Miami's offense is better off at the moment with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starting over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, despite the first-rounder's career high 296 passing yards in Week 13. But it didn't matter on Sunday as defense, not for the first time this season, drove Miami to a 19-7 win over Cincinnati. The Dolphins came up with a turnover for the 18th game in a row (the longest streak in the NFL) as they picked off Brandon Allen twice and recorded six sacks on the day. At 8-4, the Dolphins are enjoying their best season since 2003 and Brian Flores has to be in the mix for Coach of the Year. The radio producers in Philadelphia would have been rubbing their hands with glee in the latter stages of the Eagles' 30-16 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night. There will be no shortage of content for the sports talk shows this morning as Jalen Hurts came in for a benched Carson Wentz and at least looked lively in throwing a second half touchdown pass to Greg Ward. In what is shaping up to be a terrible season in Philly, the Eagles must surely be tempted to see if Hurts gives them anything more than Wentz could muster? So much of our pre-game show on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday focused on the running back battle between Nick Chubb, of the Cleveland Browns, and the aforementioned Henry, of the Titans. And rightly so as they are the leading pair at their position in the entire league. But Baker Mayfield delivered a 'what about me?' message on Sunday night in his team's big win. Mayfield has been sketchy all season long and had thrown just 17 touchdowns in the first 11 games of the year. But he exploded with four in the first half as Cleveland scored a club record 38 points. Mayfield ended the day with 334 passing yards and those four scores for a rating of 147.0. The Browns are still a run-based team, but having an effective Mayfield who can thrive off of that is going to be huge down the stretch. Now, can he keep it going? The Indianapolis Colts needed a late fumble recovery from Anthony Walker to record a 26-20 win over a Houston Texans team who were knocking on the door when Nick Martin delivered a low snap that Deshaun Watson couldn't handle. It was fitting that defense won this game for the Colts – they sacked the normally-elusive Watson five times (three from the seemingly-ageless Justin Houston and two from a healthy-again DeForest Buckner). Jared Goff limped into the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 battle with the Arizona Cardinals with 14 turnovers to his name on the year (second-most in the NFL). With critical words from his coach, Sean McVay, ringing in his ears, Goff put last week's three turnover display against San Francisco behind him by throwing for 351 yards, one touchdown and, crucially, no interceptions. While Goff and the Rams got back on track, the Cardinals continued their slide and have now lost three in a row and four of their last five. Kliff Kingsbury simply must find a way to get Kyler Murray going again because the Cards need 30 points per game given how they are playing defense at the moment.

Fact of the Week

With Darrell Bevell winning his first game as the Detroit Lions' interim head coach (34-30 vs Chicago), interim head coaches are now 3-0 in their first game at the helm this season. The other wins this year came from Romeo Crennel (Houston Texans) and Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons). This season joins 2015 (Miami's Dan Campbell, Tennessee's Mike Mularkey and Philadelphia's Pat Shurmur) as the only campaigns in NFL history where every interim head coach won their first game (minimum two interim head coaches).

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Lewis Wiltshire (@LewisWiltshire) The number of NFC West teams in the playoffs will be… two, but possibly three! If it is three, then I think that is only because the San Francisco 49ers have been able to go on a stretch run now that key players such as running back Raheem Mostert, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and cornerback Richard Sherman are healthy. I'm confident the Rams and Seahawks will make the postseason and if anyone else joins them from the division it will be the Niners. I think the Cardinals – who won just five games a year ago – are finding their level. Let's not forget that but for that miracle Hail Mary throw against Buffalo in Week 10, this team would now be on a five-game losing skid.

From Lloyd Tingley (@lloydrhystings) The Eagles starting quarterback for the rest of the season should be… prepared to do a lot of running for his life. The offensive line has been a season-long issue and while Carson Wentz does hold the ball too long, he was also running away from defenders every time I glanced at the action from Lambeau Field on Sunday evening. Things have turned so sour and dour with Wentz at the helm. I think the Eagles might as well at least find out what they have in Jalen Hurts. But what if he does well? That will provide a short-term feeling of warmth and cosiness, but it will create a frenzied offseason filled with media speculation as well. Wentz is under contract through the 2024 season after signing a deal worth $137 million in 2019. It's hard to see how the Eagles get out from under that deal without trading away their first-round passer.

From @Clivepack… The Seattle Seahawks will struggle in the playoffs because… they have some worrying signs beginning to show themselves on this roster. Make no mistake about it, Russell Wilson will give the Hawks a chance to win in every game they play, this season and in future years to come. But Sunday's loss to the Giants was worrying and could offer a glimpse into a darker future come playoff time. The lack of balance was evident. Seattle dropped back to pass on 77 percent of their offensive plays and the pressure on Wilson was too much to bear behind a line featuring a fourth-string offensive tackle. There were drops but I'm not worried about the receiver pairing of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, I am worried about a defense that shipped 191 yards on the ground on Sunday. Pete Carroll has some work to do in order to recapture the magic of earlier this season.

Final Thought