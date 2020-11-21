The Wrap - Week 11

Fact of the Week

Derrick Henry scored a 29-yard rushing touchdown in overtime in the Titans' win over the Ravens Sunday. Henry is the first player in NFL history with two overtime rushing touchdowns in a single season. Henry had 89 rushing yards on 10 carries (8.9 yards per carry) in the fourth quarter and overtime, compared to 44 rushing yards on 18 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in the first three quarters.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Jonny Turner (@Turner1Jonny) Sam Darnold will be the quarterback for… the New England Patriots in 2021 and with the outstanding coaching at Foxboro, he will become everything the New York Jets dreamed he would be. Much of the talk in New York this year has been about Darnold fighting to save his job. But he is out with a shoulder injury and who knows for how long? He could have taken his last snap in the Big Apple. The Pats are not going to be sold on Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham if Darnold becomes available.

From Ashley Robertson (@MrAshRobertson) The team that will finish top of the NFC East is… hard to call from week to week. Washington play well on defense and the New York Giants had some feisty moments before their bye week. But now the Dallas Cowboys look capable of dragging themselves back into what is still a pitiful race. They have a lot of offensive weaponry if they can protect Andy Dalton and I would trust them more than the slumping Eagles because Carson Wentz is a hot mess right now.

From Elliott Green (@elliott1301)… The Pittsburgh Steelers are… multiple and balanced on offense, fired up and motivated on defense and extremely well coached in every area of the game. Ben Roethlisberger has worked his way back beautifully from the injury that literally shredded his throwing arm last season. The defense seemed to take pride in taking the fight to Jacksonville on Sunday and Mike Tomlin remains arguably the best in the business right now. I still don't know if they go undefeated but 10-0 is a real statement and the Steelers are the real deal when it comes to the Super Bowl runners and riders.

From Johnny Shury (@JonjoShury)… Drew Brees' successor at the Saints has to be… Taysom Hill. He is the one taking up more of the salary cap and he is the man likely to be able to best run what Sean Payton wants from his offense. But what does the future now hold for Jameis Winston, who must have thought he was brought to New Orleans to step in if Brees ever went down? The fact he was still holding a clipboard on Sunday night must have been a real slap in the face. It's been quite the fall from grace for a man who threw for more than 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns just last season. Winston is too much of a roller coaster with all of his interceptions and Hill is a more versatile option who fits today's modern game.

Final Thought