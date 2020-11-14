The Wrap - Week 10

Fact of the Week

With one game remaining in Week 10, kickers have gone a perfect 11 of 11 on field goal attempts of 50+ yards. Buffalo's Tyler Bass nailed three in Arizona, while Detroit's Matt Prater kicked the game-winner from 59 yards to see the Lions past Washington. It is the first week since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that kickers have been perfect on at least 11 field goal attempts of 50+ yards.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Chris Sutton (@chrissutton91) The Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins because… he was a disgruntled player and the value was good… Nope, I'm stopping myself right now. I can't do it and cannot come up with an answer for you. We're eight months on from that trade and it looks sillier by the week from a Texans point of view. I didn't understand it then and I definitely don't get it now. Sunday summed up the stupidity of the move. Hopkins was reeling in a ridiculous touchdown catch to keep his team in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson could only muster seven points for Houston in a loss at Cleveland. And the man who engineered the move – Bill O'Brien - was sitting at home on his sofa watching the action having been fired from his job. That about sums it up.

From Josh Clarke (@JBClarke95) The NFC East champions will be… derided by the entire football world for hosting a playoff game with a losing record. That particular rule does indeed stink, but it is not the fault of the teams. This truly has become the division that nobody seems to want to win. I would say the Giants have a decent shot at taking this crown, providing they can avoid the turnovers that so often plague their games. Whoever wins the East I can confidently say this… they will be one and done in the playoffs.

From Tom Marshall (@redzonauk)… Brian Flores is succeeding because… he has instilled a culture of toughness and 'doing your job' into the Miami Dolphins. That has allowed multiple lesser-known players to shine in South Florida. Just take Sunday night's win over the Chargers which featured big plays from the likes of Salvon Ahmed, Durham Smythe and Jakeem Grant on offense, Nik Needham and Emmanuel Ogbah on defense and Andrew Van Ginkel on special teams. The Dolphins are living proof that winning in the NFL is about so much more than collecting big-name players.

From Freddy Harper-Davis (@Freddyarperdav) The Pittsburgh Steelers' undefeated record will end against… either Baltimore, Buffalo or Indianapolis. Those are the three danger games left on Pittsburgh's schedule. There is a chance they can go all the way through the regular season undefeated, but I do think they drop a game somewhere along the way. Baltimore on Thanksgiving night could be a problem because the Ravens would have won the first meeting but for some costly turnovers. December 13 at Buffalo is a bit of a wild card with Josh Allen and the Bills at home. The Colts on December 27 could be another challenge, although I think Pittsburgh's defense will feast against the immobile Philip Rivers in this one.

Final Thought