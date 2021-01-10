The Wrap - Super Wild Card Weekend

Who's Hot…

Josh Allen… Looking a million miles removed from the young quarterback who seemed to be on a stage that was too big for him in last year's playoffs, Josh Allen was brilliant in leading Buffalo to their first postseason win in 25 years. Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 win over Indianapolis and added 54 yards and a score on the ground. Most importantly, Allen looked like he belonged as one of the very best players in the league right now.

Lamar Jackson… Since coming off the Covid-19 list, Baltimore's quarterback has won six games in a row; including Sunday's 20-13 victory at the Tennessee Titans. And Lamar has opened up his style of play during that winning run that now has the Ravens as serious contenders in the AFC. Lamar is playing the kind of playground football that suits his skills. He threw for 179 yards against the Titans but did the serious damage with his legs as he carried 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. Letting Lamar play free is going to be a big factor the rest of the way for Baltimore.

Rams and Ravens Defenses… Defense still matters in these playoffs that are loaded with offensive stars such as the aforementioned Allen and Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes and many more. The Los Angeles Rams flexed their defensive muscle in Saturday's 30-20 win over Seattle as they sacked Russell Wilson five times. They looked every inch the number one-ranked D in the NFL and they will present a stern test to Rodgers and the Packers. And how about the Ravens? After falling into a 10-0 first quarter hole, they held Tennessee to three points the rest of the way. More importantly, they held 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries (2.2 average).

Who's Not…

Seattle's Offensive Line… The Rams were great on the defensive side of the ball, but Seattle's protection was awful and it affected Russell Wilson. He is normally so great at keeping his eyes downfield and ignoring any pressure – that was certainly not the case on Saturday. Priority number one for these Seahawks has to be addressing an area that has largely been ignored year after year. The offensive line must be fixed for Seattle to become a true contender in 2021.

Ben Roethlisberger… Tears streamed down Big Ben's cheeks at the end of Sunday's loss to Cleveland and I have to think that Pittsburgh's future Hall of Fame quarterback is thinking of calling it a career. Don't let the 501 passing yards and four touchdowns fool you – Ben played poorly, was picked off four times and those mistakes were too much to overcome. It didn't look like he had much gas left in the tank down the stretch. We may have seen one of the great ones in action for the final time on Sunday night. And where does that leave Pittsburgh? Does Mason Rudolph equate to a plausible succession plan?