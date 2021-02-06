The Wrap - Super Bowl LV

Who's Not…

Kansas City's Offensive Line… The late, great Kevin Cadle always used to make me chuckle when he would tell me: "Never feel sorry for millionaires." I used to take a lot of Kevin's advice to heart but not on Sunday night. I actually felt sorry for Kansas City's $500 million quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He took one of the most brutal Super Bowl beatings I have seen in a long time. Mahomes fought like a lion and I have nothing but admiration for the way he stared down those trying to hit him into a thousand pieces. But his re-shuffled offensive line was totally over-matched and even those who were forced into unfamiliar roles should be hanging their heads in shame this morning. Mahomes was sacked three times but that doesn't begin to tell the whole story. He was brutalised by the Bucs to the point where I genuinely felt worried for his safety in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City's Discipline… The Chiefs shot themselves in the foot time and again in the first half and that led to them being almost out of the game by the intermission as they trailed 21-6. In that opening 30 minutes, Kansas City committed penalties to the tune of 95 yards – the most of any half in a Super Bowl. Time and again, the defensive backs were called for holding and pass interference penalties as they struggled to contain the Bucs' passing game weapons. You could argue that there was some over-officiating going on, but the majority looked like solid calls and prevented further big plays for Tampa Bay. The Chiefs were just out of sorts from start to finish.

Kansas City's Offense… We've talked about the protection already, but Kansas City were also undone by several key drops at the end of plays where Mahomes was running for his life. Tyreek Hill never got uncorked and only picked up garbage time yardage in the fourth quarter and where were all the creative plays we have grown so used to seeing in Kansas City? Mahomes produced a quarterback rating of 52.3 – the lowest of his 54 career starts. But his rating dropped to 17 when under pressure and that's what this all boils down to – it all goes back to an offensive line that was a worry all week long and so it proved to be.

The Fast Five…

I'm so pleased to see Bruce Arians crowned as an NFL champion and the oldest head coach to win this big game at the age of 68. BA is one of the good guys and a wonderful, old-school leader who tells it like it is. He never sugar-coated anything for Brady and got his reward for a wonderful career on Sunday night. With a 68-year-old head coach and a 43-year-old quarterback, the Bucs were clearly all-in this season when it came to attempting to win it all. And the guys Brady tempted to Tampa shone bright alongside him on Sunday. Gronk scored twice, Leonard Fournette gained 135 yards from scrimmage and found the endzone on a 27-yard run and Antonio Brown scored the vital touchdown late in the first half. I think the Chiefs will be back on this big stage sooner rather than later. It would not surprise me to see them in Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. They have not become a bad team overnight. They just suffered one injury too many – the loss of left tackle Eric Fisher was too much to overcome. I think he probably just needs some time to cool off, but Sunday's post-match press conference left me wondering how badly Aaron Rodgers wants to return to Green Bay. I'm sure he will be fine with the passing of time, but he is clearly fuming with his head coach having seen yet another Super Bowl opportunity slip through his fingers. Much like his quarterback, Sean McDermott had a great year in Buffalo. But, like Allen, McDermott was at fault on Sunday night. Now, it might not have mattered in the end given how prolific Mahomes and the Chiefs were, but Buffalo's head coach was too conservative in the AFC Championship Game, particularly when kicking field goals either side of halftime. You need sevens and not threes when Andy Reid is dialling up plays for Mahomes, Kelce and Hill.

Fact of the Week

Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat three Super Bowl MVPs in the same playoff series, overcoming Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes. In those three wins, Tampa's defense also stood up, allowing just four touchdown passes and snaring six interceptions.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we do on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Iain Linwood (@Linavitch) Next year's Super Bowl champions will be… happy! I'm not falling into the trap of making the earliest Super Bowl prediction in NFL history! But I'm more than happy for others to have a go. I think Kansas City are strong contenders to be back in this game next year. Their biggest challenge will come from Buffalo, but some other team could emerge from the pack. Let's not forget that the Bucs were 7-9 before Brady came on board and changed everything. And that is worth noting as we head into the offseason – teams are going to be more aggressive and more desperate to find a superstar quarterback than ever before. It is more vital than ever to have the answer at the game's most important position.

From Michael Ben Jones (@michaelbjones88) One team that failed to make the playoffs this year who will definitely be there next year is… the Miami Dolphins. They came close this season before falling to Buffalo in Week 17, but a few things need to happen for this to come to fruition. The Dolphins either have to win the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes or put enough weapons around Tua Tagovailoa to see the young passer make significant improvements in his second year. There were just not enough skill position difference-makers in Miami this season.