The very best, and most curious, bowl game swag

SportsBusiness Journal provided a nifty breakdown of the gift packages presented to players at college football bowl games.
We've highlighted some of the best, and then some of the most curious.
The best
1. Peach Bowl -- $300 Vanilla Visa gift card
I don't know about you, but when it comes to putting together a holiday wish list, gift cards are always a prominent fixture. Just get a gift card, and figure it out later. Maybe someday you'll need a nice pair of slacks, or maybe you need some power tools for some home improvement work. Flexibility is key here.
As an added bonus, the Peach Bowl gives players a Fossil watch, Bluetooth speaker, commemorative football and $10 Chick-fil-A gift card, because -- you know -- the Peach Bowl is sponsored by Chick-fil-A. But, just 10 bucks? These are college kids, many of them very large in carriage.
2. Russell Athletic Bowl -- $350 Best Buy shopping trip
I don't know if you've noticed, but the cost of a real nice HDTV has gone down significantly over the years. You can get a 40-incher in the $300-$400 range. This money is already spent.
3. Alama Bowl -- Beats Studio Wireless headphones, Fossil watch and $125 Best Buy gift card
Free headphones and money to be spent on tech gear lands the Alamo Bowl among the bowl swag elite. Players also get a team panoramic photo and a commemorative mini helmet, so there's that, too.
4. Military Bowl -- Microsoft Xbox One with Kinect bundle
A brand new video game console has to go over extremely well with the 20-something college athletes. Also presented to the players is an Under Armour duffel bag, which is very practical.
5. College Football Playoff National Championship Game -- "Iconic gift"
This could be anything. Well, really anything that would be worthy of being deemed "iconic." Since we're into surprises and stuff that is "iconic," the "Iconic gift" earns a spot here.
The most curious
Potato Bowl -- Coleman two-person tent
Getting up close and personal with dirt and bugs isn't for everyone. For the non-outdoorsmen, this gift will be of little use.
Hawai'i Bowl -- Surf trunks, Tori Richard aloha shirt, Urban Barrels beach bag and towel
Of course, because the game's in Hawaii. But, one of the teams playing in the game is Cincinnati. I don't know about you, but when I think of surfing, I think of southern Ohio. The other team is San Diego State, so maybe the Bearcat players can donate their free surf gear to their opponents.
Arizona Bowl -- Custom-made cowboy boots
Actually, considering the two teams are from the states of Nevada and Colorado, these might come to some use. Of course, we're stereotyping here.
Texas Bowl -- Belt buckle
Because everything is bigger in Texas, hopefully it's one of those obnoxiously large belt buckles.
Cure Bowl -- Keychain
Unless this thing can open bottles, this is junk drawer fodder.