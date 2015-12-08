The very best, and most curious, bowl game swag

Hawai'i Bowl -- Surf trunks, Tori Richard aloha shirt, Urban Barrels beach bag and towel

Of course, because the game's in Hawaii. But, one of the teams playing in the game is Cincinnati. I don't know about you, but when I think of surfing, I think of southern Ohio. The other team is San Diego State, so maybe the Bearcat players can donate their free surf gear to their opponents.