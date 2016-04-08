'The Harbaugh Rule': NCAA ending college satellite camps

On Friday, the NCAA implemented what will almost certainly come to be known as "The Harbaugh Rule," which will prevent colleges from holding off-campus satellite camps.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh began organizing satellite camps since he became coach about 15 months ago, after parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers. As the satellite camps were held in the talent-rich South, it was a move that rankled coaches in the SEC because of the recruiting exposure the camps afforded Harbaugh's program.
The league proposed an end to satellite camps as a matter of NCAA legislation, and got its way. This from the NCAA's Friday release on new legislation:
"The Council approved a proposal applicable to the Football Bowl Subdivision that would require those schools to conduct camps and clinics at their school's facilities or at facilities regularly used for practice or competition. Additionally, FBS coaches and noncoaching staff members with responsibilities specific to football may be employed only at their school's camps or clinics. This rule change is effective immediately."
Jim Harbaugh tweet criticizing the decision and, most likely, needling the SEC coming in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
Harbaugh had just extended his off-campus efforts to increase recruiting exposure by moving a portion of Michigan's spring practice to Florida, a move the SEC is also looking to squash.