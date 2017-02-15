The Book on Mitch Trubisky: Scouting polarizing UNC QB

Teams are certainly smitten with Trubisky's talents as a passer. He has been called the best pure passer in the 2017 class by some evaluators despite his inexperience at the position. With several teams in desperate need of a QB1, the North Carolina star could skyrocket up the charts with teams valuing potential over experience at the position. It's possible that Trubisky could hear his name called as early as No. 2 overall or as late as the top of the second round. As a virtual lock to come off the board as a first-round selection, I believe teams like the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs could have legitimate interest in his services. While I still worry about his inexperience leading to a rough start to his career, Trubisky definitely has the tools to blossom into a solid starting quarterback at the next level.