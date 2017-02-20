The Book on Jabrill Peppers: Scouting polarizing Michigan star

Peppers' versatility and playmaking skills remind me of a young Weddle at Utah. The two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year played a variety of positions with the Utes (safety, corner, nickel, Wildcat QB and return specialist) but scouts couldn't identify his natural position despite his impressive collegiate resume. I believe Peppers' positional flexibility has hurt his value on some draft boards, but astute evaluators and creative defensive minds will appreciate his multi-faceted game as an intriguing chess piece in the secondary, particularly as a box-area safety in a scheme that features safety blitzes, "robber" coverage, and traditional zone schemes. If he is allowed to play to his strengths as a playmaker, he will thrive and could become an all-star at his position.