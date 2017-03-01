The Book on DeShone Kizer: Scouting polarizing Notre Dame QB

The fanfare quickly subsided, however, after Kizer struggled over the last half of the season like a battered fighter at the end of a 15-round fight. He looked nothing like the ultra-confident quarterback that teased scouts with his talents in the season opener and appeared on the fast track to the No. 1 pick early in the season. With rumors swirling over his loss of confidence and questionable resiliency, scouts have seemingly backed away from the Notre Dame star as a potential franchise quarterback. With Kizer attempting to re-write the narrative surrounding his game and potential with a strong series of workouts over the next few weeks, I thought I would take a little time to break down his game and potential as a field general. Here is the book on Kizer.