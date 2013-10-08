Texas WR Mike Davis sorry for low block on Iowa State DB

Texas wide receiver Mike Davis hopes the second time is the charm, apologizing once again Tuesday for the low block on Iowa State defensive back Deon Broomfield that drew a penalty and public reprimand from the Big 12.
Davis apologized Monday but was overshadowed by his declaration that he would "do the same thing" if the situation presented itself.
In a video and statement released by the school, Davis retracted those remarks.
"My comments yesterday were not intended to indicate that I would ever do anything illegal or malicious, and I would never have any intent of hurting anyone or doing anything else outside of the rules," Davis said. "I would like to provide a full retraction of anything I said that wasn't apologetic for the play last Thursday, and that I completely understand and accept the reprimand issued by the Big 12.
"I will do everything that I can to learn from all aspects of this situation and nothing like this will ever happen again."
Davis, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, is the Longhorns' most talented upperclassman on offense, a speedster with game-breaking ability. Davis has 26 receptions for 287 yards this season, accounting for four of UT's nine touchdowns through the air.
Davis is an undeniable talent, but his insistence on saying anything after the words "I'm sorry" or "I apologize" added another distraction ahead of Saturday's rivalry game against Oklahoma, which will determine the trajectory of UT's season and may well decide head coach Mack Brown's future.
For his sake, Davis must hope the extra day of commotion won't have an impact on the Red River Rivalry and an important lesson has finally taken hold.