Texas WR Mike Davis questionable with ankle injury

Just when things seem like they can't get worse, they get worse. Such is life for Texas this season, as senior wide receiver Mike Davis is questionable for the Big 12 opener against Kansas State this Saturday because of an ankle injury.
Davis was injured in the second quarter of the Longhorns' 44-23 loss to Ole Miss, but he was able to return in the second half. Davis finished with seven receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Dynamic WR/RB Daje Johnson (ankle) has already been ruled out for this week's game, while starting quarterback David Ash is questionable with a concussion he suffered in the disastrous 40-21 loss at BYU. Ash was not allowed to attend last week's home game against the Rebels because doctors did not want him exposed to bright lights and excessive noise.
"We'd like him to be on the sideline with us," head coach Mack Brown said Monday. "[The doctors] wanted him isolated. They did not want him in the heat. They did not want him around all the moving parts of game day."
Texas will need Davis, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt's top-ranked senior wide receiver in college football, to break a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Davis' combination of size and speed would likely force Kansas State to shade All-America senior safety Ty Zimmerman to Davis' side of the field, opening up opportunities elsewhere in the passing game.