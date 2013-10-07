Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro emerging as focal point of offense

Texas Tech quarterback Baker Mayfield's availability for Saturday's game against Iowa State is uncertain, but with the way junior tight end Jace Amaro has been playing, it might not matter who plays quarterback.
After being suspended for the first half of the season opener, Amaro has caught eight or more balls in each of the four full games he has played this season. With 38 receptions for 463 yards, he has essentially matched the production of the first 19 games of his college career, when he had 32 catches for 466 yards.
Working as a slot receiver and in-line tight end, Amaro has proven to be a reliable asset for Texas Tech and a major headache for opposing defenses because of the mismatches he can create. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Amaro is too big for a corner or safety to cover and too fast for a linebacker.
"I'm open," Amaro said. "I know sometimes it looks forced upon, but some of those plays are designed to go to me, and I was his first read, and he felt like I could catch the ball."
Mayfield, a freshman walk-on, avoided a season-ending knee injury when he was hurt in a 54-16 win at Kansas. He has thrown for 1,488 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions in five games but bounced back from a couple of shaky performances to play well against the Jayhawks. Mayfield completed 33-of-51 throws for 368 yards and one interception and ran for a touchdown before going down at the end of the third quarter, showing "much more patience," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
"There is no structural damage, so we've got to get him over here today and see what he can do on it," Kingsbury said during his weekly press conference.
Fellow true freshman Davis Webb would probably start if Mayfield cannot go, as sophomore Michael Brewer works his way back from a back injury. But whoever is directing the offense will make it a point to continue featuring Amaro.
Even drawing bracket coverage against KU, Amaro had a team-high nine receptions for 96 yards, and by occupying two defenders opened up space for wide receiver Eric Ward, who finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.
That pairing of Amaro and Ward will make life easier for whoever Texas Tech starts at quarterback.