Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro emerging as focal point of offense

Mayfield, a freshman walk-on, avoided a season-ending knee injury when he was hurt in a 54-16 win at Kansas. He has thrown for 1,488 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions in five games but bounced back from a couple of shaky performances to play well against the Jayhawks. Mayfield completed 33-of-51 throws for 368 yards and one interception and ran for a touchdown before going down at the end of the third quarter, showing "much more patience," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.