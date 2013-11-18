Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro among Mackey Award semifinalists

The list of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end, was revealed Monday.
Texas Tech junior Jace Amaro (92 receptions) and North Carolina junior Eric Ebron (49) were joined on the list by Indiana senior Ted Bolser, Michigan sophomore Devin Funchess, Marshall senior Gator Hoskins, Notre Dame junior Troy Niklas, Florida State junior Nick O'Leary and Washington junior Austin Sefarian-Jenkins.
Week 12: Things we learned
From Auburn's miraculous victory over Georgia to Jordan Matthews' continued assault on SEC defenses, here are the lessons we learned in Week 12 of college football. More ...
Amaro had not been on the award's midseason watch list because of his role in Tech's offense. While Tech lists him as a tight end, Amaro spends most of his time split wide. He should be considered the favorite to win the award.
Amaro also was announced Monday as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's top wide receiver.
The three finalists will be announced Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced Dec. 11.
The semifinalists, finalists and winner are determined by balloting of the John Mackey Award selection committee.
Last season's winner was Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals this year. Other past winners include Dallas Clark, Marcedes Lewis, Aaron Hernandez and Dwayne Allen.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.