Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Mahomes will be an intriguing and potentially maddening evaluation for NFL scouts uncertain of whether he can adapt from Texas Tech's Air Raid offense to a pro-style system. The junior's production has been other-worldly in two-plus seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders in a system that kept him in the shotgun formation full-time and afforded him an average of 49 pass attempts per game. This year, he completed 388 of 591 passes for an FBS-leading 5,052 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Mahomes is also athletic enough to escape the pass rush and extend plays, and NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks wrote earlier this season that he has the physical traits NFL scouts look for. However, according to an AFC scout, concerns about his offensive transition are so great, "it's like he's playing a different sport."