Texas Tech pulls off stunning trick play for TD to beat Texas

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury reached into his bag of tricks late in the Red Raiders' game at Texas on Thanksgiving night, and he pulled out a gem.
We can all (excluding Longhorns fans) be thankful for this trick play, in which diminutive wide receiver Jakeem Grant fooled the entire Texas defense, emerging from the backfield with the ball and breaking into the open field for a 40-yard touchdown run.
Grant told The Associated Press that the play was called "Hook 'em" and had just been installed this week. Texas Tech extended its lead to 48-38 with the score, and held on for a 48-45 win.
It wasn't the only wild moment of the night for Grant and the Red Raiders. Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes was nearly picked off on this second-quarter play, but the ball was jarred loose by wide receiver Devin Lauderdale and landed in the hands of Grant, who sprinted to the end zone for a score.
Texas Tech improved to 7-5 to close out the regular season, while Texas fell to 4-7, ensuring a losing season for the Longhorns, who visit Baylor next week.