Texas Tech extends Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2020

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 12:57 PM
Kliff-Kingsbury-tos-082914.jpg

College football's most eligible bachelor just received a raise.

Texas Tech announced a contract extension for head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday evening. The former Red Raiders quarterback is signed through 2020.

"This is where I want to be and I couldn't be happier," Kingsbury said, per a release from the school. "I can't wait to take this thing to the next level."

Fox Sports reported the deal guarantees the second-year coach a base salary of $24.2 million and that Texas Tech will pay him nearly $3.5 million a year, starting this season. Those figures would place Kingsbury among the 20 highest-paid coaches in the country and fourth in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma's Bob Stoops, Texas' Charlie Strong and Baylor's Art Briles.

The report also said Kingsbury has bonuses that could allow him to make as much as $34.7 million over the life of the contract.

Texas Tech went 8-5 last season, Kingsbury's first as a head coach. It culminated in an impressive bowl victory over Arizona State. The Red Raiders made their run even though they were led by true freshmen at quarterback for the entire season (Baker Mayfield and then Davis Webb).

Kingsbury shares an agent with Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel -- Kingsbury coached Manziel to a Heisman Trophy as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2012. Fox Sports reported Kingsbury's new extension calls for a $250,000 bonus if he coaches another player to a Heisman.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt didn't just announce a new contract for his head coach on Friday, though. The school also revealed plans for a $185 million campaign that would include renovations to Jones AT&T Stadium and a new indoor football facility.

The new facilities and the big contract for Kingsbury should keep Texas Tech in the mix in the Big 12 for years to come.

