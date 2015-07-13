Texas Tech coach: Taysom Hill as good as Bortles, Bridgewater

BYU quarterback Taysom Hill might not receive as much draft acclaim as Teddy Bridgewater did during his final collegiate season, but as far as Zac Spavital is concerned, Hill is as good a quarterback as Bridgewater, and Blake Bortles, too.
The Texas Tech assistant coach was with the Houston Cougars two years ago when UH faced Hill, Bortles and Bridgewater in a five-week stretch. And Spavital told FOX Sports that he regards the trio equally.
"We played (Hill), Bortles and Bridgewater in the same year, and (Hill) was just as good," Spavital said.
Hill shredded the Cougars that season for 417 yards and four touchdowns on 29 of 44 passing, adding 128 on the ground for good measure. Final score: BYU 47, Houston 46. That's a much better day than Bortles or Bridgewater had against Houston. Bortles completed 17 of 24 for 210 yards, Bridgewater was 19 of 29 for 203 yards, and neither threw even one touchdown pass.
Bortles was selected third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and Bridgewater went 32nd overall to the Minnesota Vikings.
Hill tore his ACL and fractured his leg in the fifth game of the 2014 season and hasn't played since. Up to that point, he was averaging 219 yards passing and 107 rushing per game, scoring wins over UConn, Texas, and -- guess who -- Houston. He still needs to improve as a passer -- he showed growth in that area before suffering the injury last season -- and he's a very physical runner.