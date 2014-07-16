Texas Tech CB Nigel Bethel reinstated, suspended three games

"I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to Texas Tech," Bethel said in the statement. "I take full responsibility for my actions and I would like to let everyone know that this won't happen again. It's not who I am and I am sorry for the embarrassment this has caused. I want to thank Amber Battle for accepting my apology and for coming forward to say that I deserved a second chance. I would like to thank everyone at Texas Tech, including the coaches, for believing in me and giving me a second chance to show my ability and to receive an education from Texas Tech."