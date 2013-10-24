Texas Tech at Oklahoma is top Big 12 game in Week 9

The skinny: Is this the week the Bears score 80? If Jayhawks linebacker Ben Heeney, who did not play last week with a knee injury, is out again, it will certainly be in play for Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty and the collection of outstanding skill players around him. But for all that unreal offensive production, Baylor's defense has been playing nearly as well but without the national spotlight, leading the nation in three-and-outs forced. Linebacker Eddie Lackey was stellar in the 71-7 humbling of Iowa State last week, posting eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss with one sack and recovered a fumble.