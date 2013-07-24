Texas Tech 2013 season preview

The history of Texas Tech football will almost certainly be divided into two eras: That which preceded the arrival of Mike Leach and his Air Raid spread passing offense in 2000 and everything that followed it. Leach's prolific approach made the Red Raiders nationally relevant and turned wide receivers Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Michael Crabtree into top-flight NFL contributors. Draft success, however, has been much more elusive (all but three of Texas Tech's 19 draft picks since Leach's hiring have been taken in the fourth round or later).