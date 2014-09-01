Texas starting quarterback David Ash out for BYU game

All of the warm, fuzzy feelings from Charlie Strong's coaching debut on Saturday seem to be out the window by Monday.
In the Big 12 conference call, the Texas head coach told the media that starting quarterback David Ash would be out for this week's upcoming game against BYU after experiencing concussion-like symptoms later that night.
"We would never jeopardize a young man's health for the good of the football team," Strong said. "We can function, it's not the end of the world."
Strong added that Ash took a hit early in the team's game against North Texas but did not have any negative reaction to it. It was only later on Saturday night that Ash called the training staff to report that he was experiencing headaches and dizziness.
The redshirt junior started 12 games in 2012 and guided the Longhorns to a 9-3 record. However, he dealt with the effects of a concussion for most of last season and played in only three games before ultimately being declared out for the year.
Ash also fractured his foot in the middle of spring practice and was limited until fall camp due to the injury.
Sophomore Tyrone Swoopes will start in place of Ash under center against BYU.
"I'm very confident in Tyrone," Strong said. "Someone else has to step up. That's the situation we're in right now. Adversity is going to hit."
To make matters worse for the Longhorns' offense, Strong said that starting center Dominic Espinosa fractured his ankle on Saturday and is lost for the rest of the season. He will have surgery on Wednesday.
Strong also confirmed that wide receiver Daje Johnson, one of the team's top playmakers, would remain suspended for the team's upcoming game.
The good news for Texas was its defense turned in a terrific performance in the opener. The bad news is the Longhorns might not have much left on offense to make a difference against BYU or others going forward.