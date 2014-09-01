Texas starting quarterback David Ash out for BYU game

Published: Sep 01, 2014 at 05:30 AM
David-Ash-tos-090114.jpg

All of the warm, fuzzy feelings from Charlie Strong's coaching debut on Saturday seem to be out the window by Monday.

In the Big 12 conference call, the Texas head coach told the media that starting quarterback David Ash would be out for this week's upcoming game against BYU after experiencing concussion-like symptoms later that night.

"We would never jeopardize a young man's health for the good of the football team," Strong said. "We can function, it's not the end of the world."

Strong added that Ash took a hit early in the team's game against North Texas but did not have any negative reaction to it. It was only later on Saturday night that Ash called the training staff to report that he was experiencing headaches and dizziness.

The redshirt junior started 12 games in 2012 and guided the Longhorns to a 9-3 record. However, he dealt with the effects of a concussion for most of last season and played in only three games before ultimately being declared out for the year.

Ash also fractured his foot in the middle of spring practice and was limited until fall camp due to the injury.

Sophomore Tyrone Swoopes will start in place of Ash under center against BYU.

"I'm very confident in Tyrone," Strong said. "Someone else has to step up. That's the situation we're in right now. Adversity is going to hit."

To make matters worse for the Longhorns' offense, Strong said that starting center Dominic Espinosa fractured his ankle on Saturday and is lost for the rest of the season. He will have surgery on Wednesday.

Strong also confirmed that wide receiver Daje Johnson, one of the team's top playmakers, would remain suspended for the team's upcoming game.

The good news for Texas was its defense turned in a terrific performance in the opener. The bad news is the Longhorns might not have much left on offense to make a difference against BYU or others going forward.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW