Texas RB D'Onta Foreman intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Foreman (6-foot-1, 249 pounds, per school measurements) was a bright spot for a disappointing Texas team that finished 5-7 and dismissed coach Charlie Strong. He led the 128-team FBS field in regular season play in both carries (323) and rushing yards (2,208). At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, the junior will be an attractive option for NFL clubs in search of a power rusher in the draft. He rushed for more than 100 yards in all 11 games he played in this season, including games of 250, 341 and 250 against Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas, respectively. New Texas coach Tom Herman planned to talk with Foreman about his decision on Monday. Foreman said he likely would have applied for early draft eligibility even if Strong had not been dismissed.