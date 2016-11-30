Texas RB D'Onta Foreman intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Texas running back D'Onta Foreman announced on Wednesday that he intends to apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Citing a desire to "strike while the iron is hot," Foreman is certainly doing so as the only FBS running back to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark in the regular season.
"I had a wonderful season, and I feel like it's time for me to pursue my dream," he said, per the Austin American-Statesman.
Foreman (6-foot-1, 249 pounds, per school measurements) was a bright spot for a disappointing Texas team that finished 5-7 and dismissed coach Charlie Strong. He led the 128-team FBS field in regular season play in both carries (323) and rushing yards (2,208). At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, the junior will be an attractive option for NFL clubs in search of a power rusher in the draft. He rushed for more than 100 yards in all 11 games he played in this season, including games of 250, 341 and 250 against Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas, respectively. New Texas coach Tom Herman planned to talk with Foreman about his decision on Monday. Foreman said he likely would have applied for early draft eligibility even if Strong had not been dismissed.
"Foreman is way bigger than people realize. He has elite size almost to the point where he might need to lose weight to maintain his quickness at the next level," said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "Good vision. Quick feet. Proved he can handle being an every-down back this year. His workload this season might be cause for some concern, but it hasn't been an issue until this year."
Zierlein has compared Foreman's skill set to that of Carolina Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart. Kansas City Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles, himself a former Longhorn, called Foreman the best running back in college football earlier this season.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.