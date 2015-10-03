Texas Rangers fire staffer for posting 'Fire Charlie' tweet

The dumpster fire that is Texas' football season was doused with gasoline Saturday against TCU in embarrassing fashion, as the Longhorns fell to 1-4 in a 50-7 loss.
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin's Heisman Trophy campaign took a step forward with five touchdown passes and no interceptions (20 of 35, 332 yards) on a day that saw the Longhorns' generous defense allow 604 total yards. Reaction on Twitter wasn't exactly kind to second-year Texas coach Charlie Strong.
One of his own players, cornerback Kris Boyd, reportedly retweeted a halftime suggestion that he transfer to Texas A&M. Strong didn't directly address the content of the tweet that was pushed to Boyd's followers from his account, but did address the timing of it.
Some kind of explanation could be forthcoming from Boyd; it's certainly possible that someone other than Boyd has access to his Twitter account. But regardless, it's a bad look for the Longhorns.
So is this: the Texas Rangers' official Twitter feed posted, then deleted, a post that read "Fire Charlie. #bye."
Soon after, the Rangers released a statement apologizing to Strong, and terminated the staffer who posted the tweet.
With that, Strong was at least assured to have only the second-worst day in the state. But that was more than bad enough. Even before the game, TCU coach Gary Patterson couldn't have been more brash:
It only gets worse from here for the Longhorns.
Texas next faces rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in Dallas. And the Sooners aren't any more likely to show mercy in a rout than TCU was on Saturday.