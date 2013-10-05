Texas QB David Ash ruled out of rivalry game vs. Oklahoma

Texas will be without quarterback David Ash for next week's rivalry game against Oklahoma, the school announced Saturday.
Case McCoy, who started the Longhorns' controversial 31-30 win at Iowa State, will get the nod again next Saturday.
Ash suffered a concussion in UT's loss at BYU. After missing the next game against Ole Miss, Ash returned to start against Kansas State but was held out in the second half after concussion symptoms began to reoccur, and he did not even travel with the team this week. That Ash is being ruled out seven days before the Red River Rivalry does not bode well for his availability the rest of the season.
In three games this season, Ash has thrown for 760 passing yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. McCoy has 574 yards and two touchdowns in five games, completing 26 of 45 attempts for 244 yards and one touchdown against the Cyclones in a largely forgettable performance.
True freshman Tyrone Swoopes could also see the first action of his college career at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, as the 6-foot-4, 245-pound quarterback would bring a dual-threat dimension to the stodgy UT offense.
Texas will also be without cornerback Sheroid Evans, who suffered a knee injury at ISU, while the availability of wide receiver Mike Davis is up in the air pending reviews of his controversial hit on defensive back Deon Broomfield.
Considering how many breaks UT needed to edge ISU, the Sooners will be enormous favorites heading to the State Fairgrounds, which does not bode well for Longhorns head coach Mack Brown's long-term prospects.