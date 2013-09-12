Texas looks to bounce back in top Big 12 game of Week 3

The skinny: Is TCU defensive end Devonte Fields the man to slow down the remarkable story that is walk-on freshman quarterback Baker Mayfield? Mayfield is second in the nation in total offense, but he won't be on scholarship this season because the Red Raiders don't have the flexibility to award one to him. Fields will be making his first start this season and looking to bear down on Mayfield, but must get around rising offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark to do so.