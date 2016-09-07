Texas leads in producing current starting NFL QBs

One more thing that's bigger in Texas: lists of starting NFL quarterbacks.
The Lone Star State has seven projected starters at the position for Week 1 of the NFL season, including the league's most experienced starter in Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, who enters his 16th season. Seven marks the highest total by far of any state, based on the state in which each projected starter attended high school.
Between Texas' vast population and the passion for high school football there, it's neither surprising, nor uncommon.
Other projected starters from Texas include Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck, Case Keenum and Ryan Tannehill. Second to Texas is California with four, followed by Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and Virginia with two each.
Projected Week 1 starters also include 19 first-round draft choices, seven of whom were selected No. 1 overall (Stafford, Luck, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, Cam Newton, Alex Smith and Jameis Winston).
A look at where each projected starter played in the high school ranks:
Texas: Andy Dalton, Robert Griffin III, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck
New Jersey: Joe Flacco
Missouri: Blaine Gabbert
Pennsylvania: Matt Ryan
Georgia: Cam Newton
Indiana: Jay Cutler
Michigan: Kirk Cousins
Ohio: Ben Roethlisberger
Montana: Brock Osweiler
Hawaii: Marcus Mariota
Arizona: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Illinois: Jimmy Garoppolo
North Dakota: Carson Wentz