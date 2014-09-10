Texas leads in producing current starting college, NFL QBs

We took a geographical look at the starting quarterbacks for the 32 NFL teams and the 128 FBS teams, and found that almost half of the NFL's starters (15 of 32) went to high school in California or Texas and that those states provided more than a quarter (34) of the FBS starters. (There are 18 college starters and eight NFL starters from Texas, and 16 and seven, respectively, from California.) When you add Florida to the mix at the college level, 38 percent (48) of the FBS starters come from those three states.