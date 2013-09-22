Texas LB Jordan Hicks to miss rest of season with torn Achilles

Texas broke its five-game losing streak to Kansas State, but it came at a heavy cost as linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, the school announced Sunday.
Things we learned in Week 4
From Stanford learning a lesson against ASU to Baylor's offensive onslaught, here are 42 things we learned in Week 4 in college football. **More ...**
Hicks leads the Longhorns' beleaguered defense with 41 tackles, including seven (2.5 for loss) in the 31-21 win over the Wildcats.
Hicks, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound redshirt junior from Cincinnati, had started 15 games over the past three seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a hip injury. Texas had hoped that Hicks' return would stabilize a defense that allowed 29 points and 404 yards per game, but defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was fired and replaced by Greg Robinson after BYU and Ole Miss combined for 829 rushing yards and 84 points in back-to-back defeats.
Quarterback David Ash was also hurt against K-State, missing the second half because of a head injury. Ash suffered a concussion at BYU and missed last week's loss to Ole Miss.
Ash was 14-of-25 passing for 166 yards and one touchdown with 27 rushing yards before exiting the game.