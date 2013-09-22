Texas LB Jordan Hicks to miss rest of season with torn Achilles

Hicks, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound redshirt junior from Cincinnati, had started 15 games over the past three seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a hip injury. Texas had hoped that Hicks' return would stabilize a defense that allowed 29 points and 404 yards per game, but defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was fired and replaced by Greg Robinson after BYU and Ole Miss combined for 829 rushing yards and 84 points in back-to-back defeats.