Texas high school pulls off Johnny Manziel-like trick play

Earlier this season, Cleveland Browns rookie Johnny Manziel was the centerpiece of an imaginitive trick play in which he ran to the sideline and feigned a discussion with his coaches while barely standing inbounds, only to run downfield and catch a pass.
The play was called back for an illegal shift, but a penalty flag can't prevent the idea from being an inspiration. Enter Carrollton (Texas) Hebron High, which executed a successful onside kick using some of the same trickery. With one player standing near the sideline completely unnoticed, Hebron's kicker popped a short kick toward the sideline, about 15 yards downfield, for a clever recovery against Allen High.
It was later reported that the Manziel trick play, even if not for an illegal shift, should have resulted in a 15-yard penalty for what is known as a "hideout" play. Presumably, Texas high school football rules have no such restriction. The clip has drawn nearly a half million views on youtube.com in just two days.
Whether the idea for the onside kick trick came from Manziel's trick play is unclear, but one never knows ... Manziel is from Texas, after all.