Texas has a versatile weapon in WR/RB Daje Johnson

Texas wide receiver and running back Daje Johnson is not fond of his nickname, "Squirrel," bestowed on him by defensive back Quandre Diggs. If Johnson is looking for a replacement, he could do worse than "Joker," referencing the rise of offensive players that can line up all over the field to create mismatches. And the 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster did just that in the Longhorns' 56-7 rout of New Mexico State.