Texas Gov. Greg Abbott floats Tim Tebow idea for Cowboys

One of the few people in Texas who might be more powerful than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Tim Tebow could be the team's answer to Tony Romo's injury.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Romo won't need surgery on a fractured clavicle, an injust suffered during the Cowboys' 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In the meantime, Brandon Weeden will step into Romo's role. The immediate backup to Weeden figures to be Kellen Moore or Jameill Showers, who to this point have been relegated to the club's practice squad.
Following his preseason release by the Eagles, Tebow has settled back into his former role as an analyst for SEC Network. The former Florida Gators star and Denver Broncosfirst-round pick could always find himself in another training camp next offseason. But don't look for him to trade a microphone for a football this fall.