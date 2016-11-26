Texas fires Charlie Strong, hires Houston's Tom Herman

"I know that Herman is a little bit limited in terms of his head coaching experience, but let's remember that he's coached at seven different schools in the state of Texas and he knows the high school coaches in this state. Coach Herman also brought a five-star prospect, Ed Oliver, into the university of Houston and that guy is already one of the top defensive tackles in the nation as a true freshman," Zierlein said. "He's been a double digit underdog three times in two years at Houston and has won all three of those games outright (twice over Louisville and once over Oklahoma). He can recruit, he gets his guys up for the big game and he knows how to put together a great staff. He should be able to build on what Charlie Strong has started to put together at University of Texas."