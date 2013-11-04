Texas DT Chris Whaley scores twice in three weeks

Published: Nov 04, 2013 at 11:14 AM
Chris-Whaley-tos-131104.jpg
LM Otero

When Chris Whaley was in high school, scoring two touchdowns in a span of three games would be a cause for concern. Now, that same result has made Whaley the toast of Texas.

Week 10: Things we learned

Jadeveon-Clowney-PQ-131102.jpg

From Jadeveon Clowney coming up empty again vs. Mississippi State to Ohio State's unsung tight end, here are the lessons we learned from the college football weekend. More ...

Then again, that's the difference between being a sensational prep running back with 6,174 career rushing yards and 79 touchdowns and a 295-pound college defensive tackle.

Whaley returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown in the Longhorns' win over Kansas to keep them undefeated in Big 12 play, only three weeks after scoring on a 31-yard interception return against rival Oklahoma.

"He wants us to feed him more," UT head coach Mack Brown said Monday. "I said, 'Well, the ones that you're getting you're making it happen on your own.' But for him to be the only defensive tackle in the history of Texas football to score twice is really unbelievable.

"Of course, he said he's not done, and then he started asking me about maybe touches on the goal line as a tailback or fullback. I told him he's getting enough touches now."

Brown might joke about it, but Whaley looked more than comfortable with the ball in his hands, even after adding nearly 50 pounds over the last year. Whaley has 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup this season. His quick feet and disruptive presence have helped to turn around a UT defense that looked lost in losses to BYU and Ole Miss.

Whaley's career path is reminiscent of that of Chicago Bears defensive tackle Henry Melton, another plus-sized athlete who made the move from running back to stuffing the run while on the 40 Acres.

But Whaley's teammate, senior defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, compares him to another UT lineman.

"Lamarr Houston did the same thing," Jeffcoat told ESPN.com, referring to the Oakland Raiders defensive end. "He (Whaley) just can do so much. He can play defensive end, he can play defensive tackle. You see he can drop back into coverage and get us a pick, and he can run. A guy like that, I feel like scouts are probably drooling over him just because of how much he can do."

With his athleticism on display over the last month, Whaley has definitely played himself on to the NFL radar, even if it won't get him back into the running back rotation.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW