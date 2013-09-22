Texas DE Jackson Jeffcoat starting to show his potential

Jeffcoat, the son of Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jim Jeffcoat, hadn't dropped the quarterback twice by himself in a game since the 2011 Holiday Bowl against California, though he missed most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. But the 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior turned Wildcats left tackle Cornelius Lucas into a turnstile, barreling over quarterback Jake Waters in the fourth quarter for losses of 3 and 8 yards.