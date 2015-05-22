Texas could field best college football 'all-state' team in 2015

The top four states in producing draftees (in terms of where they went to high school) in the 2015 NFL Draft were Florida, Georgia, and California and Texas. Indeed, almost half the draftees were from those four states.
While those four states produced the most players in this year's draft, just look at what will be on college fields this season from those states. Eight of the top 15 offensive players and seven of the top 15 defenders hail from those states.
We decided to put together a full starting 22 of current college football players from each of those states, and here's what we came up with.
California
Overview: There's an extremely good offensive backfield, a better-than-it-looks secondary and some stars in the offensive line (Max Tuerk is the best center in the nation) and at linebacker (Scooby Wright is a big-play machine). Overall, though, this looks to be the second-best state.
Offense
QB Cody Kessler, USC
High school: Bakersfield Centennial
RB Devontae Booker, Utah
High school: Sacramento Grant Union
RB Royce Freeman, Oregon
High school: Imperial
WR JuJu Smith, USC
High school: Long Beach Poly
WR Nelson Spruce, Colorado
High school: Westlake Village Westlake
TE Austin Hooper, Stanford
High school: Concord De La Salle
OT Toa Lobendahn, USC
High school: La Habra
OT Kyle Murphy, Stanford
High school: San Clemente
G Chris Borrayo, California
High school: Paramount
G Alex Redmond, UCLA
High school: Los Alamitos
C Max Tuerk, USC
High school: Santa Margarita Catholic
Defense
DT Kenny Clark, UCLA
High school: San Bernardino Carter
DT Antwaun Woods, USC
High school: Los Angeles Taft
DE Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
High school: Auburn Placer
LB Michael Barton, California
High school: Concord De La Salle
LB Jared Norris, Utah
High school: Bakersfield Centennial
LB Joe Walker, Oregon
High school: Palos Verdes
LB Scooby Wright, Arizona
High school: Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman
CB Adoree Jackson, USC
High school: Gardena Serra
CB Ishmael Adams, UCLA
High school: Westlake Village Oaks Christian
S Su'a Cravens, USC
High school: Murrieta Vista Murrieta
S Darian Thompson, Boise State
High school: Lancaster Paraclete
Florida
Overview: There is a shockingly high percentage of these guys who left the state to play college football. One thing: Florida, Florida State and Miami lost some stud underclassmen who would've been on this list, as did USC (Leonard Williams and Nelson Agholor). All four members of the defensive line are from south Florida -- and just one of them stayed in-state. Both wide receivers are sophomores, and QB Jacoby Brissett is inconsistent. This team is third-best among our quartet.
Offense
QB Jacoby Brissett, North Carolina State
High school: Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer
RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
High school: Miami Central
RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
High school: Yulee
WR Charles Nelson, Oregon
High school: Daytona Beach Seabreeze
WR Artavis Scott, Clemson
High school: Tarpon Springs East Lake
TE Jonnu Smith, Florida International
High school: Ocala West Port
OT John Theus, Georgia
High school: Jacksonville Bolles
OT Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi
High school: Lake City Columbia
G Trey Braun, Georgia Tech
High school: Tallahassee Leon
G Denver Kirkland, Arkansas
High school: Miami Washington
C Ty Darlington, Oklahoma
High school: Apopka
Defense
DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State
High school: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
DT Luther Maddy, Virginia Tech
High school: Delray Beach Atlantic
DT Nile Lawrence-Stample, Florida State
High school: Fort Lauderdale Nova
DE Dadi Nicolas, Virginia Tech
High school: Delray Beach Atlantic
LB Skai Moore, South Carolina
High school: Fort Lauderdale University School
LB Curt Maggitt, Tennessee
High school: Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer
LB Eric Striker, Oklahoma
High school: Seffner Armwood
CB Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
High school: Tampa Wharton
CB Mackensie Alexander, Clemson
High school: Immokalee
S Karl Joseph, West Virginia
High school: Orlando Edgewater
S Keanu Neal, Florida
High school: Bushnell South Sumter
Georgia
Overview: Other than Vadal Alexander, who might be the best guard in the nation, the offensive line is underwhelming. The same goes for the wide receivers. But Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb make for an interesting 1-2 punch in the backfield, and there is talent along the defensive line and in the secondary, too. Top to bottom, though, this team is fourth among our quartet.
Offense
QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
High school: Gainesville
RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
High school: Cedartown
RB Shadrach Thornton, North Carolina State
High school: Hinesville Liberty County
WR Bug Howard, North Carolina
High school: Rochelle Wilcox County
WR Demarcus Robinson, Florida
High school: Fort Valley Peach County
TE Evan Engram, Mississippi
High school: Powder Springs Hillgrove
OT Bryan Chamberlain, Georgia Tech
High school: Albany Monroe
OT Eric Smith, Virginia
High school: Decatur Columbia
G Vadal Alexander, LSU
High school: Buford
G Brandon Kublanow, Georgia
High school: Marietta Walton
C Cory Helms, Wake Forest
High school: Alpharetta Milton
Defense
DE Carl Lawson, Auburn
High school: Alpharetta Milton
DT Robert Nkemdiche, Mississippi
High school: Loganville Grayson
DE Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
High school: Covington Eastside
LB P.J. Davis, Georgia Tech
High school: Cairo
LB Leonard Floyd, Georgia
High school: Eastman Dodge County
LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia
High school: Hamilton Harris County
LB Terrance Smith, Florida State
High school: Decatur Southwest DeKalb
CB Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech
High school: Newnan Northgate
CB Jonathan Jones, Auburn
High school: Carrollton
S Vonn Bell, Ohio State
High school: Rossville Ridgeland
S Tray Matthews, Auburn
High school: Newnan
Texas
Overview: Talent abounds at the skill positions, and the offensive line features two high-level senior offensive tackles and one of the best centers in the nation. The secondary is solid, and Pete Robertson is a big-play guy. But it's the defensive line that stands out. If that unit actually was put on the field at one time for one team -- my goodness. This is the best team among our quartet.
Offense
QB Trevone Boykin, TCU
High school: Mesquite West Mesquite
RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma
High school: Pflugerville Hendrickson
RB Jonathan Williams, Arkansas
High school: Allen
WR Corey Coleman, Baylor
High school: Richardson Pearce
WR Josh Doctson, TCU
High school: Mansfield Legacy
WR Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
High school: Mesquite
OT Le'Raven Clark, Texas Tech
High school: Rockdale
OT Spencer Drango, Baylor
High school: Cedar Park
G Joseph Cheek, Texas A&M
High school: Seguin
G Alfredo Morales, Texas Tech
High school: Arlington Sam Houston
C Mike Matthews, Texas A&M
High school: Missouri City Elkins
Defense
DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
High school: Arlington Martin
DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
High school: Waco
DT A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
High school: Fort Worth Arlington Heights
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State
High school: Houston Bush
LB Ryan Simmons, Oklahoma State
High school: Cibolo Steele
LB Pete Robertson, Texas Tech
High school: Longview
LB Taylor Young, Baylor
High school: DeSoto
CB William Jackson, Houston
High school: Houston Wheatley
CB Zack Sanchez, Oklahoma
High school: Fort Worth Central
S Jalen Mills, LSU
High school: DeSoto
S Derrick Kindred, TCU
High school: San Antonio Wagner
