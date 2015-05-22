 Skip to main content
Advertising

Texas could field best college football 'all-state' team in 2015

Published: May 22, 2015 at 09:40 AM

The top four states in producing draftees (in terms of where they went to high school) in the 2015 NFL Draft were Florida, Georgia, and California and Texas. Indeed, almost half the draftees were from those four states.

» 15 for '15: Countdowns of college football's best

While those four states produced the most players in this year's draft, just look at what will be on college fields this season from those states. Eight of the top 15 offensive players and seven of the top 15 defenders hail from those states.

We decided to put together a full starting 22 of current college football players from each of those states, and here's what we came up with.

California

Overview: There's an extremely good offensive backfield, a better-than-it-looks secondary and some stars in the offensive line (Max Tuerk is the best center in the nation) and at linebacker (Scooby Wright is a big-play machine). Overall, though, this looks to be the second-best state.

Offense

QB Cody Kessler, USC
High school: Bakersfield Centennial

RB Devontae Booker, Utah
High school: Sacramento Grant Union

RB Royce Freeman, Oregon
High school: Imperial

WR JuJu Smith, USC
High school: Long Beach Poly

WR Nelson Spruce, Colorado
High school: Westlake Village Westlake

TE Austin Hooper, Stanford
High school: Concord De La Salle

OT Toa Lobendahn, USC
High school: La Habra

OT Kyle Murphy, Stanford
High school: San Clemente

G Chris Borrayo, California
High school: Paramount

G Alex Redmond, UCLA
High school: Los Alamitos

C Max Tuerk, USC
High school: Santa Margarita Catholic

Defense

DT Kenny Clark, UCLA
High school: San Bernardino Carter

DT Antwaun Woods, USC
High school: Los Angeles Taft

DE Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
High school: Auburn Placer

LB Michael Barton, California
High school: Concord De La Salle

LB Jared Norris, Utah
High school: Bakersfield Centennial

LB Joe Walker, Oregon
High school: Palos Verdes

LB Scooby Wright, Arizona
High school: Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman

CB Adoree Jackson, USC
High school: Gardena Serra

CB Ishmael Adams, UCLA
High school: Westlake Village Oaks Christian

S Su'a Cravens, USC
High school: Murrieta Vista Murrieta

S Darian Thompson, Boise State
High school: Lancaster Paraclete

Florida

Overview: There is a shockingly high percentage of these guys who left the state to play college football. One thing: Florida, Florida State and Miami lost some stud underclassmen who would've been on this list, as did USC (Leonard Williams and Nelson Agholor). All four members of the defensive line are from south Florida -- and just one of them stayed in-state. Both wide receivers are sophomores, and QB Jacoby Brissett is inconsistent. This team is third-best among our quartet.

Offense

QB Jacoby Brissett, North Carolina State
High school: Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
High school: Miami Central

RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
High school: Yulee

WR Charles Nelson, Oregon
High school: Daytona Beach Seabreeze

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson
High school: Tarpon Springs East Lake

TE Jonnu Smith, Florida International
High school: Ocala West Port

OT John Theus, Georgia
High school: Jacksonville Bolles

OT Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi
High school: Lake City Columbia

G Trey Braun, Georgia Tech
High school: Tallahassee Leon

G Denver Kirkland, Arkansas
High school: Miami Washington

C Ty Darlington, Oklahoma
High school: Apopka

Defense

DE Joey Bosa, Ohio State
High school: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

DT Luther Maddy, Virginia Tech
High school: Delray Beach Atlantic

DT Nile Lawrence-Stample, Florida State
High school: Fort Lauderdale Nova

DE Dadi Nicolas, Virginia Tech
High school: Delray Beach Atlantic

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina
High school: Fort Lauderdale University School

LB Curt Maggitt, Tennessee
High school: Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer

LB Eric Striker, Oklahoma
High school: Seffner Armwood

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, Florida
High school: Tampa Wharton

CB Mackensie Alexander, Clemson
High school: Immokalee

S Karl Joseph, West Virginia
High school: Orlando Edgewater

S Keanu Neal, Florida
High school: Bushnell South Sumter

Georgia

Overview: Other than Vadal Alexander, who might be the best guard in the nation, the offensive line is underwhelming. The same goes for the wide receivers. But Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb make for an interesting 1-2 punch in the backfield, and there is talent along the defensive line and in the secondary, too. Top to bottom, though, this team is fourth among our quartet.

Offense

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
High school: Gainesville

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
High school: Cedartown

RB Shadrach Thornton, North Carolina State
High school: Hinesville Liberty County

WR Bug Howard, North Carolina
High school: Rochelle Wilcox County

WR Demarcus Robinson, Florida
High school: Fort Valley Peach County

TE Evan Engram, Mississippi
High school: Powder Springs Hillgrove

OT Bryan Chamberlain, Georgia Tech
High school: Albany Monroe

OT Eric Smith, Virginia
High school: Decatur Columbia

G Vadal Alexander, LSU
High school: Buford

G Brandon Kublanow, Georgia
High school: Marietta Walton

C Cory Helms, Wake Forest
High school: Alpharetta Milton

Defense

DE Carl Lawson, Auburn
High school: Alpharetta Milton

DT Robert Nkemdiche, Mississippi
High school: Loganville Grayson

DE Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
High school: Covington Eastside

LB P.J. Davis, Georgia Tech
High school: Cairo

LB Leonard Floyd, Georgia
High school: Eastman Dodge County

LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia
High school: Hamilton Harris County

LB Terrance Smith, Florida State
High school: Decatur Southwest DeKalb

CB Brandon Facyson, Virginia Tech
High school: Newnan Northgate

CB Jonathan Jones, Auburn
High school: Carrollton

S Vonn Bell, Ohio State
High school: Rossville Ridgeland

S Tray Matthews, Auburn
High school: Newnan

Texas

Overview: Talent abounds at the skill positions, and the offensive line features two high-level senior offensive tackles and one of the best centers in the nation. The secondary is solid, and Pete Robertson is a big-play guy. But it's the defensive line that stands out. If that unit actually was put on the field at one time for one team -- my goodness. This is the best team among our quartet.

Offense

QB Trevone Boykin, TCU
High school: Mesquite West Mesquite

RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma
High school: Pflugerville Hendrickson

RB Jonathan Williams, Arkansas
High school: Allen

WR Corey Coleman, Baylor
High school: Richardson Pearce

WR Josh Doctson, TCU
High school: Mansfield Legacy

WR Rashard Higgins, Colorado State
High school: Mesquite

OT Le'Raven Clark, Texas Tech
High school: Rockdale

OT Spencer Drango, Baylor
High school: Cedar Park

G Joseph Cheek, Texas A&M
High school: Seguin

G Alfredo Morales, Texas Tech
High school: Arlington Sam Houston

C Mike Matthews, Texas A&M
High school: Missouri City Elkins

Defense

DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
High school: Arlington Martin

DT Andrew Billings, Baylor
High school: Waco

DT A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
High school: Fort Worth Arlington Heights

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State
High school: Houston Bush

LB Ryan Simmons, Oklahoma State
High school: Cibolo Steele

LB Pete Robertson, Texas Tech
High school: Longview

LB Taylor Young, Baylor
High school: DeSoto

CB William Jackson, Houston
High school: Houston Wheatley

CB Zack Sanchez, Oklahoma
High school: Fort Worth Central

S Jalen Mills, LSU
High school: DeSoto

S Derrick Kindred, TCU
High school: San Antonio Wagner

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 