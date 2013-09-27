Texas coach Mack Brown responds to Johnny Manziel rumors

"Jameis Winston was a young man who I didn't hear anything from until he met one of our guys in January at an All-Star game," Brown said. "And he said that he would like to visit Texas. He was already committed to Florida St. and really interested in Alabama. Alabama is not a hotbed for us. So I had some great friends that were very close to the situation, and I called and asked if we had any chance to get Jameis Winston ... they said 'You've got absolutely no chance. He's probably going to Florida St. If anyone can get him, it's Alabama.' Obviously I would have recruited him really hard if we had a chance."