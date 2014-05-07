Texas A&M WR Mike Evans unlikely to fall out of top five

We've already heard NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock call the 2014 NFL Draft class one of the deepest ever, and Mayock has been particularly enamored with the wide receiver position this year.
Come Thursday night, we could see the league show its adoration the position in the top five picks of the draft. Clemson's Sammy Watkins is expected to be the first wide receiver taken and -- he might not get past the Browns at No. 4 and is highly unlikely to fall lower than fifth to the Raiders.
Texas A&M's Mike Evans is ranked second at the position by just about everybody -- Mayock lists him as the seventh overall prospect as well -- and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's becoming increasingly clear that Evans won't have to wait in the green room too long to hear his name called.
Rapoport's reporting points to a possible landing spot in Oakland. The team could certainly wait until the second day of the draft (Rounds 2-3) to find a weapon for newly acquired QB Matt Schaub, but general manager Reggie McKenzie would have to be tempted to add a player with the size, speed and ability to catch the football that Evans possesses.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently identified wide receiver as a glaring draft need for Oakland and even suggested that the team taking Evans would be no surprise.
One other scenario that could keep Evans from falling past the fifth pick would involve a trade. McKenzie has listened to offers from teams interested in trading up and it would be smart of the club to pick up additional draft picks while remaining in the top 10 to grab an elite player. Tampa Bay has a glaring need for a wide receiver and has often been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Evans. If a team drafting behind the Bucs covets Evans (perhaps the Bills, who have a need at wide receiver and pick ninth), a trade with the Raiders to get ahead of Oakland and Tampa Bay could come about.
The Lions, who pick 10th, could also be interested in moving up. The club has shown a lot of interest in Watkins, but it likely wouldn't cost quite as much to make a move for Evans. That would give Matthew Stafford two big receivers in Calvin Johnson and Evans, who would present a tough matchup for just about every secondary in the league.
No matter what scenario plays out on draft night, Evans better get to the green room at Radio City Music Hall early because he won't be sticking around for long.