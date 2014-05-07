Texas A&M WR Mike Evans unlikely to fall out of top five

One other scenario that could keep Evans from falling past the fifth pick would involve a trade. McKenzie has listened to offers from teams interested in trading up and it would be smart of the club to pick up additional draft picks while remaining in the top 10 to grab an elite player. Tampa Bay has a glaring need for a wide receiver and has often been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Evans. If a team drafting behind the Bucs covets Evans (perhaps the Bills, who have a need at wide receiver and pick ninth), a trade with the Raiders to get ahead of Oakland and Tampa Bay could come about.