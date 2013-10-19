Texas A&M WR Mike Evans torches Auburn for monster game

If you thought Mike Evans' seven catches for 279 yards against Alabama a month ago couldn't be topped, count yourself stunned.
The Texas A&M star sophomore wide receiver caught 11 passes for 287 yards against Auburn in a losing effort Saturday, with four touchdown receptions. Must be something about defenses from the state of Alabama that makes Evans impossible to cover, because the 6-foot-5, 225-pound giant bounded through the Auburn secondary with as much or more ease than he did against the Crimson Tide.
Yet, with a combined 18 catches for 566 yards over those two games, TAMU was 0-2 in those games, as a tattered Aggies defense surrendered a combined 94 points.
Evans went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the game, now leading the Southeastern Conference with 1,024 yards.
Although Evans still has at least another year to develop at the college level, it will be interesting to see how he is eventually used in the pro ranks. One NFL scout told College Football 24/7 earlier this season that Evans might be asked to add some weight and play a flex tight end position, where he could find it easier to get open against linebackers and safeties than NFL cornerbacks.
While Evans has good speed, he benefits greatly from Johnny Manziel's scrambling ability on extended plays, something he won't be able to take advantage of nearly as often in the NFL.