Texas A&M WR Mike Evans lights up Alabama secondary in loss

One of the nation's top receivers as a freshman a year ago, Evans was a problem for every defensive back the Crimson Tide tried on him. John Fulton was the first to give Evans a try in man coverage, and Evans responded by catching deep sideline passes of 32 and 35 yards on TAMU's opening drive. UA sophomore Cyrus Jones tried his hand covering Evans, as did senior Deion Belue. No one fared especially well, although Belue did draw an offensive pass interference call on Evans when the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder got overly physical on a downfield completion.