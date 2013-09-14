Texas A&M WR Mike Evans lights up Alabama secondary in loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Mike Evans torched Alabama's vaunted pass defense for 279 receiving yards, a TAMU record, on only seven receptions in Saturday's 49-42 loss.
"(Evans) had his way with us pretty much all day," said UA coach Nick Saban.
Evans averaged a whopping 40 yards per reception, including a spectacular 95-yard touchdown catch that helped keep the Aggies within reach in the second half:
One of the nation's top receivers as a freshman a year ago, Evans was a problem for every defensive back the Crimson Tide tried on him. John Fulton was the first to give Evans a try in man coverage, and Evans responded by catching deep sideline passes of 32 and 35 yards on TAMU's opening drive. UA sophomore Cyrus Jones tried his hand covering Evans, as did senior Deion Belue. No one fared especially well, although Belue did draw an offensive pass interference call on Evans when the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder got overly physical on a downfield completion.
"We didn't play the ball in the air very well," Saban said.
Evans, upset by the loss, was short with his answers to reporters' questions following the game.
"He's a great receiver," said UA safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a top NFL prospect himself. "He's not that fast, but he really knows how to use his body and make a play on a jump ball."
Evans also had a 32-yard catch, again on a deep sideline route, to set up Texas A&M's final touchdown.